Notre Dame hosts Eastern Illinois following Fruster’s 25-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois plays Notre Dame after Zion Fruster scored 25 points in Eastern Illinois’ 65-57 win over the Nicholls State Colonels.

Notre Dame went 11-5 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Fighting Irish averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.5 last season.

Eastern Illinois went 8-12 in OVC play and 4-12 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 11.3 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.