Notre Dame Fighting Irish tip off season at home against the Long Island Sharks

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

Long Island Sharks at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts LIU for the season opener.

Notre Dame went 15-18 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.5 last season.

LIU finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Sharks averaged 67.7 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

