Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off against the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks (3-2) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1)

Las Vegas; Monday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on No. 24 Kansas at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fighting Irish have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Notre Dame averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jayhawks are 3-2 in non-conference play. Kansas scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

Notre Dame averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Kansas allows. Kansas scores 9.8 more points per game (77.4) than Notre Dame gives up (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 54.5%.

Kohl Rosario averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Flory Bidunga is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

