Northwestern Wildcats take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (5-1)

Chicago; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays Oklahoma State at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Wildcats have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Northwestern has a 5-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Cowboys have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Oklahoma State ranks ninth in the Big 12 allowing 74.3 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Northwestern scores 82.3 points, 8.0 more per game than the 74.3 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State scores 26.4 more points per game (93.2) than Northwestern allows to opponents (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Arrinten Page is averaging 15.7 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 62.7%.

Vyctorius Miller is averaging 17.5 points for the Cowboys. Parsa Fallah is averaging 11.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

