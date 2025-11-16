Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Northwestern Wildcats play the…

Northwestern Wildcats play the DePaul Blue Demons, look for 4th straight win

The Associated Press

November 16, 2025, 4:44 AM

Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-2)

Chicago; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against DePaul.

DePaul went 13-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Demons averaged 65.2 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the field and 30.1% from behind the arc last season.

Northwestern finished 9-18 overall a season ago while going 2-6 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 17.6 assists per game on 26.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up