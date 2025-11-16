Northwestern Wildcats play the DePaul Blue Demons, look for 4th straight win

Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) Chicago; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern will try to extend…

Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-2)

Chicago; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against DePaul.

DePaul went 13-19 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Demons averaged 65.2 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the field and 30.1% from behind the arc last season.

Northwestern finished 9-18 overall a season ago while going 2-6 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 17.6 assists per game on 26.2 made field goals last season.

