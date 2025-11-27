Northwestern Wildcats and the Abilene Christian Wildcats play in Cypress Lake, Florida

Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-1) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (5-0) Cypress Lake, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian and…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-1) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (5-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian and Northwestern square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Northwestern Wildcats have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Northwestern has a 4-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Abilene Christian scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game.

Northwestern makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Abilene Christian averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Northwestern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claire Keswick is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Northwestern Wildcats, while averaging 4.5 points. Grace Sullivan is shooting 58.0% and averaging 21.0 points.

Payton Hull is averaging 15.6 points and 2.6 steals for the Abilene Christian Wildcats. Erin Woodson is averaging 15.0 points.

