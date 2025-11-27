Northwestern takes on Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) Chicago; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (5-1)

Chicago; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and Northwestern square off at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Wildcats are 5-1 in non-conference play. Northwestern scores 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Cowboys have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is second in the Big 12 scoring 93.2 points per game and is shooting 49.7%.

Northwestern’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Northwestern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is shooting 75.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 19.3 points and six rebounds. Arrinten Page is shooting 62.7% and averaging 15.7 points.

Vyctorius Miller is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 17.5 points. Parsa Fallah is averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

