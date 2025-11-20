Northwestern takes on Cleveland State after Sullivan’s 26-point showing

Cleveland State Vikings (4-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (4-0) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays Cleveland State…

Cleveland State Vikings (4-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (4-0)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays Cleveland State after Grace Sullivan scored 26 points in Northwestern’s 79-72 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

Northwestern went 6-11 at home last season while going 9-18 overall. The Wildcats averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 4.5 bench points last season.

Cleveland State went 16-7 in Horizon play and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Vikings averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

