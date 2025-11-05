Northwestern State visits North Texas after Thomas’ 28-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (0-1) at North Texas Mean Green (1-0)
Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays North Texas after Micah Thomas scored 28 points in Northwestern State’s 98-68 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.
North Texas finished 27-9 overall a season ago while going 17-1 at home. The Mean Green shot 44.7% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.
Northwestern State went 13-9 in Southland play and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Demons shot 43.8% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.
