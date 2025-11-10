Northwestern State visits North Alabama after Williams’ 22-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (0-2) at North Alabama Lions (1-1) Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes…

Northwestern State Demons (0-2) at North Alabama Lions (1-1)

Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on Northwestern State after Corneilous Williams scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 90-84 win against the Lane Dragons.

North Alabama went 24-11 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lions averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from deep.

Northwestern State went 17-16 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Demons averaged 68.7 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.8% from behind the arc last season.

