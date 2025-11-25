Northwestern State Lady Demons square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) vs. Northwestern State Lady Demons (3-3) Niceville, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska and Northwestern…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) vs. Northwestern State Lady Demons (3-3)

Niceville, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska and Northwestern State square off in Niceville, Florida.

The Lady Demons are 3-3 in non-conference play. Northwestern State ranks fourth in the Southland with 14.7 assists per game led by Nya Valentine averaging 3.0.

The Cornhuskers have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Nebraska is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

Northwestern State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska has shot at a 54.2% clip from the field this season, 15.0 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vernell Atamah is shooting 48.1% and averaging 20.2 points for the Lady Demons. Valentine is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Britt Prince is averaging 20.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Cornhuskers. Jessica Petrie is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.