Northwestern starts season at home against Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Lakers at Northwestern Wildcats

Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Mercyhurst in the season opener.

Northwestern finished 12-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.2 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

Mercyhurst finished 4-14 on the road and 15-16 overall last season. The Lakers averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

