Northwestern opens season at home against Mercyhurst

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 4:00 AM

Mercyhurst Lakers at Northwestern Wildcats

Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern begins the season at home against Mercyhurst.

Northwestern finished 17-16 overall last season while going 12-5 at home. The Wildcats averaged 6.8 steals, 3.5 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

Mercyhurst went 4-14 on the road and 15-16 overall a season ago. The Lakers averaged 67.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

