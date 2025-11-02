Northwestern opens season at home against Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Lakers at Northwestern Wildcats Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern begins the season at home against…

Mercyhurst Lakers at Northwestern Wildcats

Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern begins the season at home against Mercyhurst.

Northwestern finished 17-16 overall last season while going 12-5 at home. The Wildcats averaged 6.8 steals, 3.5 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

Mercyhurst went 4-14 on the road and 15-16 overall a season ago. The Lakers averaged 67.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

