Northwestern and IU Indianapolis meet for non-conference showdown

IU Indianapolis Jaguars at Northwestern Wildcats Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts IU Indianapolis in out-of-conference…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars at Northwestern Wildcats

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts IU Indianapolis in out-of-conference action.

Northwestern went 6-11 at home a season ago while going 9-18 overall. The Wildcats shot 43.0% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range last season.

IU Indianapolis went 8-13 in Horizon play and 3-12 on the road last season. The Jaguars shot 40.3% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.