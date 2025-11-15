Northern Kentucky visits Butler on 3-game road slide

Northern Kentucky Norse (0-3) at Butler Bulldogs (1-2) Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits Butler looking…

Northern Kentucky Norse (0-3) at Butler Bulldogs (1-2)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits Butler looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

Butler finished 16-18 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 3.1 bench points last season.

Northern Kentucky went 11-21 overall with a 5-12 record on the road last season. The Norse averaged 65.3 points per game while shooting 40.1% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

