Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Northern Kentucky visits Butler…

Northern Kentucky visits Butler on 3-game road slide

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:45 AM

Northern Kentucky Norse (0-3) at Butler Bulldogs (1-2)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits Butler looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

Butler finished 16-18 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 3.1 bench points last season.

Northern Kentucky went 11-21 overall with a 5-12 record on the road last season. The Norse averaged 65.3 points per game while shooting 40.1% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up