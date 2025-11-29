Northern Kentucky takes down Boston University 74-65

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half to help…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half to help Northern Kentucky defeat Boston University 74-65 on Saturday.

Gherezgher shot 8 of 20 from the field, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Norse (6-2). Donovan Oday added 16 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 10 for 13 from the line while they also had three steals. LJ Wells shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Chance Gladden finished with 20 points for the Terriers (3-5). Michael McNair added 18 points for Boston University. Ben Defty also had 11 points and two blocks.

Wells scored nine points in the first half and Northern Kentucky went into the break trailing 29-24.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

