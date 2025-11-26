Drake Bulldogs (1-4) vs. Northern Kentucky Norse (1-6) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Drake…

Drake Bulldogs (1-4) vs. Northern Kentucky Norse (1-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Drake in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Norse are 1-6 in non-conference play. Northern Kentucky has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in non-conference play. Drake has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Drake allows to opponents. Drake’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has given up to its opponents (47.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Karina Bystry is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Norse. Mya Meredith is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Abbie Aalsma is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.4 points and two steals. Grace Knutson is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

