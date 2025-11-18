Northern Kentucky Norse face the Toledo Rockets on 4-game losing streak

Toledo Rockets (1-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (0-4) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky aims…

Toledo Rockets (1-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (0-4)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky aims to stop its four-game skid when the Norse play Toledo.

Northern Kentucky went 6-8 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Norse gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

Toledo went 7-5 on the road and 24-9 overall last season. The Rockets averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.

