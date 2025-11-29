Northern Kentucky hosts Southern Indiana after Loden’s 22-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-1) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-1) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays Northern Kentucky after Sophia Loden scored 22 points in Southern Indiana’s 95-18 victory against the Fisk Bulldogs.

The Norse have gone 1-0 at home. Northern Kentucky allows 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.1 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 1-0 away from home. Southern Indiana scores 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 37.2 points per game.

Northern Kentucky averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Northern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karina Bystry is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Norse. Noelle Hubert is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Ali Saunders is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 14.3 points, five assists and 2.3 steals. Loden is averaging 15 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.