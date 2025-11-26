Northern Kentucky faces Wofford, looks for 4th straight victory

Wofford Terriers (4-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-2) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -3.5;…

Wofford Terriers (4-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-2)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Wofford.

The Norse have gone 3-0 at home. Northern Kentucky scores 86.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Terriers are 1-2 on the road. Wofford is fifth in the SoCon allowing 76.7 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

Northern Kentucky averages 86.3 points, 9.6 more per game than the 76.7 Wofford allows. Wofford averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Northern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Gherezgher Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Norse. Donovan Oday is averaging 16.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 59.3%.

Nils Machowski is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 11.8 points. Kahmare Holmes is averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

