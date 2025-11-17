Northern Iowa takes on Northern Illinois, seeks 4th straight home win

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2) at Northern Iowa Panthers (3-0) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2) at Northern Iowa Panthers (3-0)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Panthers take on Northern Illinois.

Northern Iowa finished 20-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second-chance points and 16.3 bench points last season.

Northern Illinois went 1-15 on the road and 6-25 overall a season ago. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 76.9 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

