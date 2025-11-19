Live Radio
Northern Iowa takes on Creighton on 3-game slide

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:50 AM

Northern Iowa Panthers (0-3) at Creighton Bluejays (1-2)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa looks to end its three-game skid with a win against Creighton.

Creighton finished 11-1 at home last season while going 26-7 overall. The Bluejays averaged 71.7 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Iowa finished 12-8 in MVC action and 6-8 on the road a season ago. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

