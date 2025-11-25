Northern Iowa squares off against Northern Arizona in Las Vegas, Nevada

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-5) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-5) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on Northern Arizona in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Northern Iowa finished 17-17 overall with a 5-9 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 34.4 in the paint, 17.3 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

The Lumberjacks are 0-5 in non-conference play. Northern Arizona is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

