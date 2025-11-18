Northern Iowa puts home win streak on the line against Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2) at Northern Iowa Panthers (3-0) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2) at Northern Iowa Panthers (3-0)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -20.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Northern Illinois looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Northern Iowa went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Panthers averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second-chance points and 16.3 bench points last season.

Northern Illinois finished 1-15 on the road and 6-25 overall last season. The Huskies averaged 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.9 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

