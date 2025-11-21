Northern Iowa faces UC Irvine on 4-game win streak

Northern Iowa Panthers (4-0) at UC Irvine Anteaters (3-2) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa will…

Northern Iowa Panthers (4-0) at UC Irvine Anteaters (3-2)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against UC Irvine.

The Anteaters have gone 3-1 in home games. UC Irvine leads the Big West with 23.2 assists per game led by Derin Saran averaging 5.2.

Northern Iowa finished 12-7 in MVC action and 5-6 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 5.9 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

