Northern Illinois visits No. 24 Wisconsin following Blackwell’s 31-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (1-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -27.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wisconsin faces Northern Illinois after John Blackwell scored 31 points in Wisconsin’s 96-64 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

Wisconsin finished 27-10 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Badgers averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 31.0 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

Northern Illinois finished 6-25 overall with a 1-15 record on the road a season ago. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 76.9 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.