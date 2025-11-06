Northern Illinois visits No. 24 Wisconsin after Blackwell’s 31-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wisconsin plays…

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (1-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wisconsin plays Northern Illinois after John Blackwell scored 31 points in Wisconsin’s 96-64 win against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

Wisconsin finished 27-10 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Badgers averaged 14.5 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

Northern Illinois went 2-16 in MAC games and 1-15 on the road last season. The Huskies averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 33.4% from deep last season.

