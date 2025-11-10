Northern Illinois to visit Grand Canyon Monday

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-1) Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -20.5; over/under…

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-1)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -20.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Northern Illinois.

Grand Canyon went 26-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Antelopes averaged 78.3 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Northern Illinois finished 2-16 in MAC play and 1-15 on the road last season. The Huskies averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 7.2 second-chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

