Northern Illinois hosts UL Monroe to start season

UL Monroe Warhawks at Northern Illinois Huskies

DeKalb, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts UL Monroe in the season opener.

Northern Illinois finished 6-25 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 28.5 from deep.

UL Monroe went 2-12 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Warhawks gave up 75.5 points per game while committing 14.2 fouls last season.

