Northern Illinois hosts UL Monroe for season opener

UL Monroe Warhawks at Northern Illinois Huskies

DeKalb, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois begins the season at home against UL Monroe.

Northern Illinois went 6-25 overall last season while going 5-10 at home. The Huskies averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 33.4% from behind the arc last season.

UL Monroe went 7-25 overall with a 2-12 record on the road a season ago. The Warhawks shot 40.7% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

