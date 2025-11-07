Northern Illinois and Milwaukee to meet for cross-conference game

Milwaukee Panthers (0-1) at Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Milwaukee…

Milwaukee Panthers (0-1) at Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1)

DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Milwaukee in out-of-conference action.

Northern Illinois went 13-17 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 67.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.1 last season.

Milwaukee went 8-24 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Panthers averaged 60.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

