Northern Illinois and Milwaukee meet for non-conference matchup

Milwaukee Panthers (0-1) at Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1)

DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Milwaukee in out-of-conference action.

Northern Illinois went 6-8 at home last season while going 13-17 overall. The Huskies averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 10.3 on free throws and 22.8 from 3-point range.

Milwaukee went 5-16 in Horizon games and 2-14 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 5.9 steals, 3.0 blocks and 15.0 turnovers per game last season.

