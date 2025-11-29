Northern Colorado wins 104-63 against Regis (Colo.)

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Ariik Mawien’s 17 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Regis (Colo.) 104-63 on Saturday night. Mawien shot…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Ariik Mawien’s 17 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Regis (Colo.) 104-63 on Saturday night.

Mawien shot 7 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bears (7-1). Quinn Denker scored 15 points and added five assists. Zack Bloch and Tanner Braketa each scored 14 points.

The Rangers were led by Dylan Forbord, who recorded 16 points. Matt Yost added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Regis. Gunner Walters had 14 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.