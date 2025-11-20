Northern Colorado squares off against St. Thomas in Portland, Oregon

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (3-0) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays…

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (3-0)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays St. Thomas in Portland, Oregon.

Northern Colorado went 25-10 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 15.8 assists per game on 29.3 made field goals last season.

The Tommies are 3-2 in non-conference play. St. Thomas ranks ninth in the Summit League with 25.0 rebounds per game led by Nolan Minessale averaging 4.8.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.