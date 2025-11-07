Northern Colorado hosts Lamar following Baymon’s 21-point showing

Lamar Cardinals at Northern Colorado Bears Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts Lamar after Heather…

Lamar Cardinals at Northern Colorado Bears

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts Lamar after Heather Baymon scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 105-31 victory over the Northern New Mexico Eagles.

Northern Colorado finished 14-17 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bears gave up 61.1 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

Lamar finished 22-8 overall with an 8-5 record on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged 67.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 56.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

