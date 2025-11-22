Northern Colorado faces Portland following Denker’s 21-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (3-1) at Portland Pilots (4-1) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under…

Northern Colorado Bears (3-1) at Portland Pilots (4-1)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Portland after Quinn Denker scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 73-72 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Pilots are 4-0 on their home court. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Timo George averaging 2.4.

Northern Colorado went 9-7 on the road and 25-10 overall a season ago. The Bears averaged 6.1 steals, 2.3 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

