Northern Colorado faces Portland following Denker’s 21-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (3-1) at Portland Pilots (4-1)
Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 154.5
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Portland after Quinn Denker scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 73-72 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.
The Pilots are 4-0 on their home court. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Timo George averaging 2.4.
Northern Colorado went 9-7 on the road and 25-10 overall a season ago. The Bears averaged 6.1 steals, 2.3 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
