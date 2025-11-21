Northern Colorado Bears take on the Saint Thomas Tommies

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (3-0) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -3.5;…

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (3-0)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays St. Thomas in Portland, Oregon.

Northern Colorado went 25-10 overall with an 8-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Bears gave up 72.7 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

The Tommies have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit League with 25.0 rebounds per game led by Nolan Minessale averaging 4.8.

