Northern Arizona visits Utah Tech following White’s 24-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Utah Tech Trailblazers

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Utah Tech after Naomi White scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 77-59 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

Utah Tech finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Trailblazers averaged 12.9 assists per game on 20.6 made field goals last season.

Northern Arizona went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 12-6 on the road. The Lumberjacks allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shot 40.1% from the field last season.

