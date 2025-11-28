Northeastern visits Wake Forest following Abreu’s 32-point performance

Northeastern Huskies (3-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-2) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon…

Northeastern Huskies (3-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-2)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -18.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on Wake Forest after Xavier Abreu scored 32 points in Northeastern’s 93-86 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Demon Deacons are 4-0 on their home court. Wake Forest is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 2-1 in road games. Northeastern is eighth in the CAA scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Wake Forest averages 87.6 points, 13.9 more per game than the 73.7 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Wake Forest allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 63.1%.

Youri Fritz is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Xander Alarie is averaging 10.2 points and 8.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.