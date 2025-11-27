Northeastern visits Rutgers after Ndiaye’s 26-point showing

Northeastern Huskies (3-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on…

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on Northeastern after Nene Ndiaye scored 26 points in Rutgers’ 67-61 victory over the Siena Saints.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 5-1 in home games. Rutgers has a 2-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 2-2 in road games. Northeastern averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Rutgers is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 35.2% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylah Ivey averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Ndiaye is shooting 52.1% and averaging 17.3 points.

Yirsy Queliz averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Camryn Collins is averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.