Northeastern Huskies face the Sacred Heart Pioneers on 3-game losing streak

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-3) at Northeastern Huskies (1-4)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern enters the matchup against Sacred Heart after losing three straight games.

The Huskies have gone 0-2 in home games. Northeastern is eighth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Sacred Heart finished 9-20 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 58.9 points per game while shooting 38.0% from the field and 24.4% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

