Northeastern Huskies begin season at home against the Long Island Sharks

Long Island Sharks at Northeastern Huskies

Boston; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts LIU for the season opener.

Northeastern went 3-25 overall with a 2-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 49.9 points per game while shooting 36.0% from the field and 26.8% from deep last season.

LIU went 6-24 overall with a 0-15 record on the road last season. The Sharks averaged 53.4 points per game while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.8% from deep last season.

