Northeastern hosts LIU to tip off season

Long Island Sharks at Northeastern Huskies

Boston; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts LIU for the season opener.

Northeastern went 3-25 overall with a 2-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 49.9 points per game last season, 22.0 in the paint, 10.4 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

LIU went 6-24 overall with a 0-15 record on the road last season. The Sharks averaged 7.1 steals, 2.4 blocks and 16.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

