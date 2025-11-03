Live Radio
Northeastern hosts LIU to tip off season

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:47 AM

Long Island Sharks at Northeastern Huskies

Boston; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts LIU for the season opener.

Northeastern went 3-25 overall with a 2-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 49.9 points per game last season, 22.0 in the paint, 10.4 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

LIU went 6-24 overall with a 0-15 record on the road last season. The Sharks averaged 7.1 steals, 2.4 blocks and 16.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

