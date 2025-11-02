Northeastern hosts Boston University in season opener

Boston University Terriers at Northeastern Huskies Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Boston University in the season…

Boston University Terriers at Northeastern Huskies

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Boston University in the season opener.

Northeastern went 17-15 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 14.3 bench points last season.

Boston University went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Terriers averaged 10.6 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 20.3 bench points last season.

