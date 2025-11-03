Live Radio
Northeastern hosts Boston University in season opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025

Boston University Terriers at Northeastern Huskies

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Boston University in the season opener.

Northeastern went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Huskies shot 45.2% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

Boston University went 10-9 in Patriot League action and 3-12 on the road last season. The Terriers averaged 67.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

