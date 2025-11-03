Northeastern hosts Boston University in season opener

Boston University Terriers at Northeastern Huskies Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Boston University in the season…

Boston University Terriers at Northeastern Huskies

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Boston University in the season opener.

Northeastern went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Huskies shot 45.2% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

Boston University went 10-9 in Patriot League action and 3-12 on the road last season. The Terriers averaged 67.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

