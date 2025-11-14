North Texas visits Saint Mary’s (CA) following Campbell’s 20-point game

North Texas Mean Green (3-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-0) Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels…

North Texas Mean Green (3-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-0)

Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -12.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts North Texas after Liam Campbell scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 90-60 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 29-6 overall. The Gaels gave up 61.1 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

North Texas went 27-9 overall a season ago while going 8-5 on the road. The Mean Green averaged 68.0 points per game last season, 14.3 on free throws and 20.7 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

