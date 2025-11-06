North Texas secures 80-53 win over Northwestern State

DENTON, Texas (AP) — David Terrell Jr.’s 13 points and six assists helped North Texas defeat Northwestern State 80-53 on…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — David Terrell Jr.’s 13 points and six assists helped North Texas defeat Northwestern State 80-53 on Thursday night.

Will McClendon added 13 points and Dylan Arnett had 12 for the Mean Green (2-0).

Justin Redmond finished with nine points for the Demons (0-2). Northwestern State also got eight points from Chris Mubiru and Izzy Miles.

North Texas took the lead with 5:48 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Arnett scored eight first-half points.

The Mean Green pulled away with an 18-1 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 29 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.