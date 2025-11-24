North Texas puts home win streak on the line against Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) at North Texas Mean Green (4-2) Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Texas…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-5) at North Texas Mean Green (4-2)

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Mean Green face Eastern Washington.

The Mean Green have gone 3-0 in home games. North Texas is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Eastern Washington ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Straton Rogers averaging 3.8.

North Texas is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 50.7% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.5 per game North Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Je’Shawn Stevenson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. David Terrell Jr. is shooting 47.2% and averaging 11.0 points.

Isaiah Moses is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.5 points for the Eagles. Johnny Radford is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

