North Florida visits South Alabama for non-conference matchup

North Florida Ospreys (1-2) at South Alabama Jaguars (2-1) Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama and…

North Florida Ospreys (1-2) at South Alabama Jaguars (2-1)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama and North Florida play in non-conference action.

South Alabama went 6-24 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jaguars averaged 62.6 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 15.6 from 3-point range.

North Florida finished 5-26 overall with a 0-16 record on the road last season. The Ospreys gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.