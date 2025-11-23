North Florida plays Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-4) vs. North Florida Ospreys (1-4) Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-4) vs. North Florida Ospreys (1-4)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M and North Florida square off in Pensacola, Florida.

The Ospreys have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. North Florida averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers are 2-4 in non-conference play. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

North Florida is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 76.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 89.6 North Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamrin Oriol is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Tai’Reon Joseph is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 19.3 points. Cory Wells is averaging 14 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.